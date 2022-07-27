Watch CBS News
Crash prompts lane closures on I-695 outer loop in Essex

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A crash involving two vehicles has prompted multiple lane closures Tuesday morning on I-695 in Essex, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. 

The right three lanes of the outer loop are closed prior to exit 38, which goes to MD 150 Eastern Ave. According to WJZ traffic reporter Kristy Breslin, the crash involves an overturned vehicle. 

No injuries have been confirmed. 

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

First published on July 27, 2022 / 7:45 AM

