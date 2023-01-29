'Coward': Police continue investigation into deadly shooting, car crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.

The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

A 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.

Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.

A day later, police are still trying to identify the shooter.

"Whoever did this tonight is a coward," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "There is no if, ands or buts about that."

However, officers said a person has been detained, but did not elaborate further.

Police said three gunshot victims are stable, and the 2-month-old is in critical, but stable, condition.

Mayor Scott spoke on this shooting on CNN on Sunday, January 29, 2023

He said someone needs to come forward.

"We're going to continue to apply pressure to the community because there were dozens of people out there and someone knows who did this and someone has to step up," Mayor Scott said.