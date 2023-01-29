Man killed, four injured, including two young children in West Baltimore shooting and crash

BALTIMORE — Police are still searching for the suspects behind the Baltimore's City's latest shooting.

A 43-year-old man died, another man, 65, and a woman, 23, were injured, and a crash that happened as a result of the shooting left a 3-year-old boy and a 2-month-old boy injured.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were first alerted to Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue by shooting at 6:39 p.m.

The investigation found two men were standing around that intersection when a car, with a woman and two children inside, drove through.

That's when gunshots were fired. It caused the woman to crash the car.

The 3-year-old boy and 2-month-old boy were in that car, and police said that after the children received medical treatment, it was determined that they were not shot, but suffered head trauma and lacerations as a result of the crash.

As of 12:30 Sunday morning, police said the three-year-old was in stable condition and the two-month-old was in critical, but stable condition.

Harrison said one of the men died after being taken to the hospital. The woman and the other man who were shot were in stable condition.

Harrison said someone has been detained by police, but said they're still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves.

Mayor Brandon Scott didn't mince his words. He called whoever is responsible for this shooting cowards.

"At what point are we gonna say, dammit, we got to be better. That we want to live, that we want to stop killing each other. That we want to protect women and children and not have someone cowardly, whoever did this tonight is a coward. There is no ifs, ands or buts about that," he said.

Harrison is hoping witnesses come forward.

"Help us help you," he said. "The only way we stop this, and solve this, is through community cooperation."

Some video evidence has been found, but police are searching for more. If you know anything about what happened, give police a call immediately.