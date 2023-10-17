Convenience store clerk describes witnessing quadruple shooting in Severn

BALTIMORE - A clerk at a Severn convenience store had only been on the job for 15 days before violence struck.

Four men were injured in a shooting Monday evening outside of the 24/7 Orchard Food Market. They are expected to be OK but no arrests have been made.

Mamun Rashid was working at the time of the shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Reece Road.

"Then, after one minute, I came out from behind the counter," Rashid said. "I saw that some people were bleeding, one was injured here, another there, one in the back, one in the leg. And people called the police and people were running away."

One of the injured men returned to the convenience store Tuesday looking for his phone which led to a verbal standoff with Anne Arundel County Police.

That man showed WJZ the gunshot wounds to his arm. He was visibly upset.

On Tuesday, there was an increased police presence at the shopping center which is surrounded by a residential community that had a senior center and an elementary school.

"At this time we do believe they were all friends who knew each other," said Cpl. Ashley Carpenter, from the Anne Arundel County Police "They were hanging out in front of the convenience store."

The store clerk, who recently moved from Bangladesh, said another shooting happened here just a few days ago.

Rashid and other employees are concerned about their own safety.

"I don't know because I'm so scared," Rashid said. "I want to be alive, I need to survive. I don't want to die because I have a family, I have a wife, I have children, so I don't know how long I'll stay here or not."

Rashid said other employees have quit in the past because of the prevalence of crime at the shopping center.

Police are still searching for those responsible for the last two shootings that have happened here over the past week.

"We also increased patrol in the area," Carpenter said. "We have our bike units out there."

"Hopefully the policemen and the police department will take action against those criminals and that they're going to catch them," Rashid said. "I hope so, if they catch them, it's going to be fine and we'll feel safe."