Four men seriously injured in shooting in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police says

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Four men were seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in Severn in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of Reece Road.

Police said they were all together when they were shot. Their injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

WJZ will have more information as it becomes available.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 9:24 PM

