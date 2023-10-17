Four men seriously injured in shooting in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police says

BALTIMORE - Four men were seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in Severn in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of Reece Road.

Officers are on scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:40p.m. four adult male victims were together when they were shot. Injuries are described as serious but non life-threatening. This… pic.twitter.com/NYEGN1pTPd — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) October 17, 2023

Police said they were all together when they were shot. Their injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

