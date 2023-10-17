Four men seriously injured in shooting in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police says
BALTIMORE - Four men were seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in Severn in Anne Arundel County, police said.
Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of Reece Road.
Police said they were all together when they were shot. Their injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
WJZ will have more information as it becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.