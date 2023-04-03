Homeowners repairing damage after EF-1 tornado rips through Cecil County

BALTIMORE — Days after a tornado ripped through, homeowners in Cecil County are still picking up the pieces.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday night near the village of Calvert sometime between 6:35 p.m. and 6:41 p.m.

Bill Creeger lives on a farm near where the tornado first touched down, ripping through his property just as he got all his animals and equipment inside.

Creeger said within minutes, he saw a "big white wall."

"As it came across [sic], everything just disappeared. You couldn't see nothing," he said.

Creeger and his wife hunkered down in their home as the tornado barreled through his farm. The damage most evident Monday is on his barn: the roof is now in shambles and pieces of it are scattered about.

"Winds were probably at that time about 50-to-60 miles an hour," he said. "Hail about the size of ping pong balls, or golf balls."

The National Weather Service said the tornado ran about 4.4 miles and it had peak winds of 90 mph.

Near Creeger's home, you could see damage on other properties: roof damage like his, also damage on the side from the hail.

Since things have cleared up, Creeger's been putting his farm back together, bit by bit.

No one got hurt while the tornado ripped through Cecil County. Creeger's grateful for that, knowing everything else can be fixed up.

"I'm just thankful to the good lord that my wife and I, our house [are okay]," Creeger said. "Other than some hail damage on aluminum siding, the peak of the roof got some dents in it."

The National Weather Service said at least 100 hundred trees were damaged because of this tornado.