NWS survey confirms EF-1 tornado near Calvert in Cecil County
BALTIMORE - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday evening in Cecil County.
A storm survey was conducted on Sunday which confirmed the tornado between 6:35 p.m. and 6:41 p.m. near the village of Calvert.
The tornado had peak winds of 90 mph and continued for 4.4 miles. The max width of the tornado was 125 yards.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.