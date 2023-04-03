NWS survey confirms EF-1 tornado near Calvert in Cecil County

BALTIMORE - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday evening in Cecil County.

A storm survey was conducted on Sunday which confirmed the tornado between 6:35 p.m. and 6:41 p.m. near the village of Calvert.

A storm survey conducted in northern Cecil County, MD today confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down last evening, affecting areas near the village of Calvert. For more info: https://t.co/VUXwc5kTg2 pic.twitter.com/BFpZQ0NlLL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 2, 2023

The tornado had peak winds of 90 mph and continued for 4.4 miles. The max width of the tornado was 125 yards.