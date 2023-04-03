Watch CBS News
NWS survey confirms EF-1 tornado near Calvert in Cecil County

BALTIMORE - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday evening in Cecil County.

A storm survey was conducted on Sunday which confirmed the tornado between 6:35 p.m. and 6:41 p.m. near the village of Calvert.

The tornado had peak winds of 90 mph and continued for 4.4 miles. The max width of the tornado was 125 yards.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 8:55 PM

