Community rallies together after beloved Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack in Cecil Co. destroyed by fire
BALTIMORE - Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack, a community staple in Cecil County for 20 years, was destroyed by a two-alarm fire Sunday morning.
The beloved restaurant in Port Deposit caught fire around 10:30 a.m.
Employees of the restaurant said they saw the fire coming from the kitchen area which then spread through the majority of the one-story building, and also damaged the former apartments connected to the restaurant.
The fire took 80 firefighters about two hours to put it out and caused more than $1 million in damages.
No injuries were reported.
Sophia Heverin, Jumbo Jimmy's manager, said she and more than 20 employees are now left without out a job during one of the toughest times of the year.
"It's devastating, absolutely devastating," Heverin said. "It's heart-wrenching. Businesses can be replaced. I'm really thankful our employees are safe. I know jobs will be replaced but it's just not a good time in the year for people not to have a place to come to."
Miana Massey will have more on the investigation and a fundraiser to help employees and their families through the holiday season.
