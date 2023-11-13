Community rallies together after beloved Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack in Cecil Co. destroyed by fire

BALTIMORE - Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack, a community staple in Cecil County for 20 years, was destroyed by a two-alarm fire Sunday morning.

The beloved restaurant in Port Deposit caught fire around 10:30 a.m.

Employees of the restaurant said they saw the fire coming from the kitchen area which then spread through the majority of the one-story building, and also damaged the former apartments connected to the restaurant.

The fire took 80 firefighters about two hours to put it out and caused more than $1 million in damages.

No injuries were reported.

Sophia Heverin, Jumbo Jimmy's manager, said she and more than 20 employees are now left without out a job during one of the toughest times of the year.

"It's devastating, absolutely devastating," Heverin said. "It's heart-wrenching. Businesses can be replaced. I'm really thankful our employees are safe. I know jobs will be replaced but it's just not a good time in the year for people not to have a place to come to."

