Investigation underway after two-alarm fire at Cecil County restaurant

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack in Cecil County

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack in Cecil County

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack in Cecil County

BALTIMORE -- An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire at Jumbo Jimmy's Crab Shack in Cecil County Sunday, fire officials said.

Officials said that around 10:30 a.m. firefighters from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the restaurant on Bainbridge Road.

The fire took about two hours to control.

The State Fire Marshall said the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.