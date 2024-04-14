Community pays respect to fallen Baltimore paramedic killed in motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- Final arrangements are underway for a Baltimore City Fire paramedic who died from injuries after a motorcycle crash earlier this month on I-95.

Erica Harrison, 39, served as a first responder for 2 1/2 years, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Wylie Funeral Home in Randallstown opened its doors on Sunday to the public for a viewing.

A second public viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Several emergency vehicles staged the funeral home as co-workers honored the contributions she paid to the city.

"The fire department is going to miss her because she was working all events: the Ravens games, the Orioles games, standby medic for different events that are going on in the city," said Alesha Parker, Harrison's cousin. "Anytime they had something posted, she was willing to pick up a shift and work overtime and it's like a hole... The department is missing a medic."

Ariel Lemon, Harrison's sister, said while she took pride in working to help others, her most important job was in the role as a mother of four children.

"For the most part, they're holding on pretty well but there's only so much you can do losing your mom... It's a hurt that no one can ever understand," Lemon said.

Harrison was described by family as someone who lived life to the fullest, and in her honor, planned to do the same.

"We can't choose the family we're born into but along the way, we pick up people. We pick up people that aren't blood that is family and that is her legacy for us. Family over everything," Parker said.

A life celebration service is planned for Tuesday at New Antioch Baptist Church of Randallstown starting at 9 a.m.