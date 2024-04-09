Baltimore City Fire mourns paramedic who died in motorcycle crash on I-95

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Fire paramedic died from a motorcycle crash Friday morning on I-95.

Erica Harrison, 39, had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for 2 1/2 years.

She is remembered for having a "kind and compassionate spirit."

Members of the Baltimore City Fire Department and Harrison's motorcycle club escorted her body on Tuesday from Shock Trauma to Wylie Funeral Home in Randallstown.

"Erica's dedication and service to our department and community are a testament to her kind and compassionate spirit," the Baltimore Fire Department said in a statement. "Her impact will be deeply felt and remembered by all who had the honor of working alongside her. Erica's contributions to our community and the lives she touched will always be remembered and cherished."