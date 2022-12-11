Community organizers call for action after four people murdered in one Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A community organization is calling for a change after there were four murders within 24 hours in one northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

Those four murders happened on the northwest side of the city in the Park Heights neighborhood between Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

On Sunday, organizers of the Tendea Family hosted a community discussion about the violence.

The Tendea Family has been working to stop the violence in the community for years.

Members of the organization say they need more people to get involved in their cause.

This weekend, they used a drawing board session to examine recent concerns.

The topic: leave the city or change the city?

Organization members say they were devastated after 24-year-old Jalil George, 25-year-old Tavaz Myles, 20-year-old Amare Burruss, and 32-year-old Rashard Hall were murdered.

The chairman of the Tendea Family, Elijah Miles, says the group wanted to host the discussion to make clear that it will take more people invested in their community to stop the violence in Baltimore.

The Tendea Family will take part in a Keep the Peace rally in Park Heights on Wednesday.

The rally will begin at 5 p.m.