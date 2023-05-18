Watch CBS News
Community members react to arrest of Baltimore's subway electrocution suspect

By Kelsey Kushner

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- News that investigators had arrested a man and accused him of killing someone by shoving that person onto the tracks at a Baltimore metro stop spread quickly on Wednesday.

Joseph White, 39, was arrested at a hotel in the Queens borough of New York City, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

"I'm glad that he got arrested for that," Charles Miller told WJZ.

White allegedly shoved 28-year-old Christopher Foster onto the metro tracks in April. Foster was electrocuted when he hit the tracks.

He had been standing on the platform when White pushed him from behind, police said.

"It's just sad that an innocent man was getting ready to get on the subway and he ultimately gets pushed to his death," Baltimore resident Janitta Regalbuto said.

White then fled the area, according to authorities.

The Maryland Department of Transportation suspended underground metro service between the Charles Center metro stop and the Johns Hopkins metro stop following the fatal electrocution.

Miller said he hopes that Foster's family gets the justice that they deserve.

"The guy that pushed him on the tracks had no reason to push him on the tracks," he said.

White is awaiting extradition back to Baltimore where he will be charged with first-degree murder, according to authorities.

Investigators are still working to find out if the two men knew each other.

