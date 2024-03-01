Community helping those impacted by Highlandtown fire that killed three family members

Community helping those impacted by Highlandtown fire that killed three relatives

BALTIMORE - Community and faith leaders are helping those impacted by a deadly fire that killed two children and an adult last Tuesday in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood.

An 8-year-old boy, his 13-year-old sister and their 22-year-old cousin died from the rowhome fire, which also left 19 displaced.

The rowhome on East Lombard Street is boarded up as the investigation into the fire is ongoing. A memorial for the three family members grows.

The family of Guatemalan immigrants lived together.

Breath of God Lutheran Church, in the heart of Highlandtown, is collecting donations to help the family and neighbors recover. They are raising money for temporary housing, clothing, food and furniture.

Families in five rowhomes have been displaced.

The tragedy is weighing on community members Lucia Islas and Susana Barrios, who have been helping families impacted.

"They're doing not-so-well emotionally," Barrios said.

"If you think about losing one, losing three people, I can not imagine," Islas added. "I'm just here for them. When you get here to this country, you don't have money. You're going to be with your family, with your friends."

Residents shared a video from inside their damaged home.

"Yesterday, my daughter was crying and crying. I could not control her," said Lessy Mejia.

Other people injured in the fire went back to work the next day.

"They can not afford to lose their jobs, you know, because there might be help—they're going to need their jobs," Barrios said. "And, also, there's no benefits for them. So, they keep on going. They keep on moving."

The 22-year-old who died had a young daughter.

After services here, the bodies will be flown to Guatemala.