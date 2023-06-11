Community gathers to remember man killed by Baltimore police in 2022, offer LGBTQ resources

BALTIMORE - Donnell Rochester, who was 18 years old when he was shot and killed by two Baltimore Police officers in 2022, was honored by his family and community Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced that no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

Rochester's family continues to protest and call for justice.

His family told WJZ Donnell was gay, and Sunday's gathering in a parking lot in West Baltimore also honored members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Today's event was just pretty much to bring everybody out to celebrate Donnell's life," said Charles Melchoir, who is Rochester's stepfather.

Rochester was shot by Baltimore Police in February 2022 after they say he drove toward them as they were trying to pull him over for an open warrant.

The two officers involved in the incident were identified as Robert Mauri and Connor Murray.

The shooting was investigated by the State Attorney General's Office.

Last January, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said the officers involved would not be charged.

Rochester's family gathered to host "Donnell's Day" to remember the man who would've turned 20 in September.

The event included several resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

Rochester's stepfather said the quest for justice will never end.

"It's still hard every day dealing with the trauma, the stress, the grief," Melchoir said. "You know, but pretty much right now, do what we can to get his name out there with events like this."

Rochester's family has started an organization in his honor called "Justice for Donnell".

They also protest outside the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office each Thursday.