City releases plans for youth curfew; engagement not punishment

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City leaders are preparing to launch the city's Summer Youth Engagement Strategy.

The mayor announced the plan Wednesday afternoon. Hours later, members of the Baltimore City Council held a hearing to discuss the program.

"We all want to see this succeed," Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway said. "Our young people being out on the streets late at night is not a situation that we want to continue to exist, but we also realize the sort of sensitivity in enforcing the curfew."

A part of the plan includes a curfew that begins Friday and will last until September.

Children under the age of 14 have a curfew of 9 p.m. Teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 can't be out after 11 p.m.

City staff and police said they will be looking out for young people violating curfew.

Those young people who are found to be in violation of the curfew will be given a chance to go home or will be taken to the Youth Connection Center at either the C.C. Jackson Rec Center or the Rita R. Church Community Center.

The Scott Administration said it's trying to limit the number of interactions young people have with police. So, only youth center staff will transport the kids to the center.

However, some neighbors worry this curfew may not be enough.

"The number one killer of our young people is murder," Mark Cannon of Baltimore said. "So, I understand that, but in order to enforce a curfew you're going to have to have other alternatives."

The mayor's plan does include opportunities for young people this summer.

The city plans to offer wrap-around services and host programs like music festivals, pool parties, cookouts and basketball games to keep young people engaged.

Community members are also calling for more mentorship programs for young people.

"You need to try to get the community to come out and talk to these kids," a community member said. "First of all, our kids have no respect and you have to start to show and teach them how to give respect."

The mayor's summer engagement plan also includes accountability measures for parents.

After the first violation, they'll get a warning. After the second time, parents will either be given a $50 fine or asked to do family counseling. After the third offense, parents will be given either a $500 fine or community service.