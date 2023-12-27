Watch CBS News
Child who died in Christmas morning fire in Elkton identified, officials say

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A child who died in a fire in Elkton Christmas morning has been identified as 10-year-old Kyleigh Treadway, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 300 block of Willow Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters found the family standing outside their home. They said Treadway was still inside.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

At one point, some of the firefighters were able to enter the home and locate the girl. Treadway was pronounced dead at the site of the fire.  

Previous:  Child dies after Christmas morning fire in Elkton

