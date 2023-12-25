Child dies after Christmas morning fire in Elkton

BALTIMORE -- A 10-year-old girl died in a fire Christmas morning in Elkton, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Units responded around 7:30 a.m. Monday to a home on the 300 block of Willow Drive for a reported fire, where firefighters found the family standing outside their home, reporting a young girl was still inside.

The firefighters entered the home and found the child, but the girl was pronounced dead on the scene.

Five other family members lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old, officials said.

"I, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, extend our sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends," Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said in a statement. "It is a heartbreaking day for Elkton and the community of Winding Brook Village.

Six people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

This is a developing story and will be updated.