What happens when Maryland's waterways ice over? WJZ goes aboard the AV Sandusky.

BALTIMORE -- WJZ got a first-hand look at the ice-cutting vessel the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) uses when parts of the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed have iced over.

It's a rare occurrence in Maryland, but on Thursday, the AV Sandusky was deployed to break ice for the first time since 2018 after bitter cold temperatures froze parts of the waterways.

Breaking through the ice in Annapolis 🛥️@wjz pic.twitter.com/l1t9R4rrQc — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) January 23, 2025

MDNR officials say these ice-breaking operations are critical for watermen, rescue operations and life on the bay.

"We're going right up into the Coast Guard area to break open their facility, and we'll start seeing thicker ice as we get up in there," said Mike Simonsen, who is the captain of the AV Sandusky.

The 80-foot, 120-ton vessel has several different functions. It's often used to recover abandoned or derelict boats or debris. But on Thursday, it's sole purpose was to break the ice.

"The size and the displacement and the design of the hull allows us to do this kind of work safely," said Simonsen.

Purpose of the ice-cutting vessel

Cutting ice from the Maryland waterways is only typically needed during really cold winters, like this one.

Simonsen said cutting through the ice on these waterways is crucial for people who live and work on the water, including local watermen.

"Making sure that they can get in and out and generate revenue," Simonsen said.

MDNR also needs to make sure the Coast Guard and Anne Arundel County Fire Department rescue boats can get out of the frozen marina near Thomas Point.

"It's life-threatening if response assets don't have access to the bay," said John Gallagher, MDNR's Associate Director of Boating Services.

Gallagher said warmer weather in the forecast doesn't mean the work is over.

"There's watermen harbors and they're oystering. We'll support them," said Gallagher. "That's probably what will happen next week as temperatures rise, areas like this that are enclosed, we'll have to go in and break them out."