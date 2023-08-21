Ari Lennox to headline Charm City live festival in Baltimore after H.E.R. drops out

BALTIMORE -- Ari Lennox, an R&B singer with local ties, will headline the Charm City Live music festival after singer H.E.R. canceled her stop in Baltimore, city officials said Monday.

The Washington, D.C. native made her commercial debut in 2016 with the Pho EP. Her first album Shea Butter Baby dropped in 2019 and reached number seven on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.

"While we're incredibly disappointed that H.E.R. needed to cancel her appearance in Baltimore, we are absolutely thrilled that the incomparable Ari Lennox has graciously stepped in at the last minute," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "As a world-class artist and performer, she is certain to deliver an exceptional show.

Charm City Live will be held on Saturday, August 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be retail, food and art vendors.

The festival, being held for the second year in a row, will be at the intersection of Market Place and E. Pratt Street in the Inner Harbor of Baltimore.

Rapper M.C. Lyte and singer Donell Jones will perform ahead of Lennox.

Donell Jones is known for his hits "U Know What's Up," "Where I Wanna Be," and his cover of Stevie Wonder's "Knocks Me Off My Feet."

M.C. Lyte first gained fame in the late 1980s, becoming the first solo female rapper to release a full album with 1988's critically acclaimed "Lyte as a Rock."

It's unclear why H.E.R. won't make the show, but the mayor's office said she "made an abrupt decision to cancel a number of her tour dates, including her appearance in Baltimore"

As a result of the new event location, residents can expect the following road closures beginning Friday, August 25th at 12 p.m.:

Pratt Street between Gay Street and President Street will be closed for preparations related to The Charm City Live event.

Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 the closure of Pratt Street will be extended to Light Street. This closure between Light Street and President Street will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, Pratt Street will revert back to the full closure between Gay Street and President Street until 12 p.m., Sunday, August 27.

During this time access to the corridor from intersecting streets will also be restricted. However, exit-only traffic from the Pier V garage onto Pratt Street will be permitted throughout the event.

All eastbound traffic will be redirected to East Baltimore Street. Westbound traffic will be permitted to use East Lombard Street. We recognize that road closures may cause temporary inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.