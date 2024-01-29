Charging documents detail arrest of volunteer firefighter accused of setting multiple fires in Carroll County

BALTIMORE - Allison Creutzer, a volunteer firefighter in Carroll County, is facing charges for allegedly setting multiple fires in 2023.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ go into deep detail, outlining how Creutzer was accused of setting several fires near Liberty Reservoir.

These fires were relatively small in size, but investigators say they feared her actions would escalate.

Court records show Creutzer set fires on at least three occasions between March and June last year, according to charging documents.

Two other incidents are also mentioned in the documents.

Creutzer's facing seven charges related to setting fires or calling in a false alarm.

"Quickly, this could have accelerated beyond our control," said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says these types of fires, allegedly set by firefighters, can often escalate to property.

"We don't really have a firm grasp as to why these occur," Alkire said. "A lot of times, they could be because of vanity, 'hero,' type situations."

Investigators say Creutzer was spotted by the Liberty Reservoir, at a fire, in March 2023, which they say she later admitted to setting.

Court documents show her boyfriend "got it into her head and made her do things."

She is currently the only person facing charges.

Creutzer was a member of Reese Volunteer Fire Company, along Westminster Pike, when she was arrested last week.

A spokesperson with the department said she is suspended, pending the outcome of her criminal case.

Creutzer was in the firefighter class at Sykesville-Freedom district last year before being suspended due to this investigation.

A fire chief showed investigators a screenshot from an Active911 system, showing her at the location of a fire in June. Court documents revealed she allegedly admitted to friends that she set the fire.

"We really have to give credit to him for this," Alkire said. "It's one of those things where he was willing to share the information. This has been endangering the lives of our firefighters who are out there, both responding to the station and also to the scene