CFG Bank Arena attracts headliner acts and big-name comedians

The CFG Bank Arena is drawing big acts to Baltimore
The CFG Bank Arena is drawing big acts to Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The newly renovated CFG Bank Arena is attracting big acts and it's putting Charm City on the map for major headliners and the crowds that follow.

The excitement surrounding these headliner acts comes just months after the arena was renamed in October.

"This new arena is truly a part of Baltimore's story and today we are beginning a new chapter," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

So, if you're dying to hear Bruce Springsteen play live, then you're in luck. The Boss will hit the stage next month.

Pharrell, Ray Lewis part of group announcing big plans for newly-named CFG Bank Arena 03:08

And Baltimoreans won't have time to recover from all the shows before the next big names hit town like Lizzo and Janet Jackson May. 

The new venue began rolling out concert announcements this week. For example, legendary rock band Kiss will bring its final tour as a group to Baltimore in November.

It's a move that has the approval of those who invested in the $200 million privately financed renovations, like Grammy award winner Pharrell Williams and Ravens legend Ray Lewis.

"When given the opportunity, I jumped at it," Williams said.

Lewis said that partnering with "legends of life" to improve the city would allow him and others to leave the place better than when they came into it.

The arena is appealing to comedy fans, too. Funny man Adam Sandler will be bringing his live concert tour to the venue in April.

