Adam Sandler stopping in Baltimore on comedy tour

BALTIMORE -- Legendary comedian Adam Sandler will stop in Baltimore this spring along with a surprise guest on his Adam Sandler LIVE tour.

Sandler is set to perform at the newly-renovated CFG Bank arena on Friday, April 21.

Tickets will be available starting on Thursday at noon with a Live Nation presale. The general sale for Adam Sandler LIVE will start Friday at noon at Ticketmaster.

There's no telling who Sandler's guest might be in Baltimore, but A-list comedians Chris Rock and Rob Schneider have shown up on tour stops in Cincinnati and Allentown, respectively

Another leg was added to Sandler's tour after a sold-out run last year and in February, according to Live Nation.