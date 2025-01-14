A day in the life at Center for Hope: Meet the team dedicated to supporting families in crisis

Nicole Lifebridge Health

Welcome to A Day in the Life at Center for Hope, a blog series highlighting the dedicated professionals who support individuals and families affected by trauma, violence and loss. Center for Hope (CFH) serves as a beacon for those facing difficult times, offering essential advocacy, counseling and resources. In this series, we'll explore the work and perspectives of those who contribute to CFH's mission daily.

Today, we meet Nicole, a forensic interviewer who plays a vital role in creating a safe and supportive space for survivors to share their stories of abuse or trauma. She shares insights into her role, lessons learned from trauma survivors and how her work helps break the cycle of abuse.

Q1. Who are you, and what do you do at Center for Hope?

A. My name is Nicole, and I am a forensic interviewer at Center for Hope. As a forensic interviewer, my role is to help create a safe and supportive environment where victims, especially children, can share their experiences. I gather information about physical and sexual abuse and talk to children who are victims or witnesses of violent crimes. These interviews are conducted in a way that is neutral and non-leading.

Q2. What do you enjoy most about your work as a forensic interviewer?

A. I'm grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in children's lives by providing them with a safe space to share their stories. I'm fortunate to be part of a team that supports children who've experienced abuse and to help families through difficult times. I've learned so much along the way, especially when it comes to trauma-informed care and the legal process. It's fulfilling to know that my work contributes to breaking the cycle of abuse and advocating for children's well-being. Building trust with the kids I interview and being there to support them during such a challenging time is something I deeply value. It's a privilege to be part of their journey toward healing.

Q3. What challenges do you face in your role?

A. I'm fortunate to work as a forensic interviewer. Each day, I'm reminded of the resilience of those who have experienced trauma, and I approach every interview with the utmost care and respect. I know I can't do this work alone and rely heavily on my team to provide the best support to those we serve. It's not easy, and I've learned that every case is unique, requiring flexibility and sensitivity. While I aim to be as thorough and compassionate as possible, I understand that the process can still be difficult for the victims, and it's always a learning experience. I take comfort in knowing that I'm part of a team committed to helping people heal and navigate the justice system.

Q4. What's something interesting about you?

A. I love all things Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. I even have Harry Potter and Game of Thrones figurines at my desk. I feel it's important to have these reminders around, not only to reflect my personality but also to create a space that feels calming and peaceful for me.

