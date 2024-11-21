A day in the life at Center for Hope: Meet the team dedicated to supporting families in crisis

Sponsored by and provided by LifeBridge Health

Kaitlyn is a Family Advocate at Center for Hope. LifeBridge Health

Welcome to A Day in the Life at Center for Hope, a blog series highlighting the dedicated professionals who support individuals and families affected by trauma, violence and loss. Center for Hope (CFH) serves as a beacon for those facing difficult times, offering essential advocacy, counseling and resources. In this series, we'll explore the work and perspectives of those who contribute to CFH's mission daily.

Today, we meet Kaitlyn, a Family Advocate who provides crucial support to families experiencing trauma. She shares what drives her, the challenges she encounters and her advice for those interested in joining the Center for Hope team.

Q1. Who are you and what do you do here at Center for Hope?

A. My name is Kaitlyn, and I am a Family Advocate with Center for Hope. I provide support, information and resources to families that have experienced trauma or an act of violence.

Q2. What do you love about your job?

A. I feel so grateful to be able to make a direct and positive impact on families experiencing trauma. As a Family Advocate, I can provide food, clothing, hygiene items, therapy referrals, job resources and more to families in need. I feel fulfilled when I'm able to help a family through difficult times.

Q3. Are there any challenges?

A. One of the major challenges as an advocate is that you are also exposed to the families' trauma. Our cases consist primarily of sexual and physical abuse of children, so vicarious trauma is very real and impactful for anyone in this field. Therefore, self-care is extremely important. Another challenge is finding resources to meet needs when sometimes resources are scarce. Housing and rent assistance are some of the biggest needs in the community and there is only so much we can do to help.

Q4. What would you say to someone who would like to join your team?

A. It is an honor to walk beside and help support someone when they are experiencing possibly the worst thing in their life. If you're looking for a fulfilling and challenging role where you can advocate for people in times of crisis, this is the spot for you!

Are you inspired by Kaitlyn's story? Join us on this journey to help families find strength in their most difficult times.