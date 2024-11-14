Baltimore pet owner offers $500 reward for finding cats taken in stolen car

Baltimore woman has car stolen with cats inside

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman is offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds her missing cats that were inside her car that was stolen from the Canton neighborhood.

Shavonne Beachum's car was stolen with her two cats Tuesday evening after she briefly stepped away with the engine running.

Police said her car was recovered Thursday morning on Cardiff Avenue, but the cats were not there.

"I can get another car but the bond that I have with my cats, I can't," Beachum said.

Beachum described the pain of losing her cats -- Squid and Clover. She said both of her cats are microchipped.