Watch CBS News
Local News

Cat thrown out of car at Fort McHenry Tunnel has a new life, adopted by Baltimore woman

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Cat thrown out of car at Fort McHenry Tunnel has a new life, adopted by Baltimore woman
Cat thrown out of car at Fort McHenry Tunnel has a new life, adopted by Baltimore woman 00:39

BALTIMORE - There is a happy ending for a cat that was apparently thrown from a moving car inside the Fort McHenry Tunnel in June.

The tunnel had to be shut down so the cat could be rescued and taken to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) for care.

We're happy to report that the cat has been adopted by a Canton woman who has named him "Henry."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.