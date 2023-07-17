Cat thrown out of car at Fort McHenry Tunnel has a new life, adopted by Baltimore woman

BALTIMORE - There is a happy ending for a cat that was apparently thrown from a moving car inside the Fort McHenry Tunnel in June.

The tunnel had to be shut down so the cat could be rescued and taken to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) for care.

We're happy to report that the cat has been adopted by a Canton woman who has named him "Henry."