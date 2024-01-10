Carroll County schools passes new policy that restricts books deemed 'sexually explicit'

BALTIMORE -- Carroll County Board of Education members unanimously passed a new policy that restricts access to books deemed "sexually explicit" on Wednesday.

The decision to tighten the public school system's book selection process follows a flush of parents who pushed to remove certain titles last year.

Namely, the challenges came from the "parental rights" organization, Carroll County chapter - Moms for Liberty.

After frustrations flared during previous public comment sessions at education meetings, board member Steve Whisler was first to take up the issue.

"It merely provides our educators with guidance on what is not appropriate for our students," Whisler said.

Months later, the board agreed on a definition for "sexually explicit content."

The policy states "sexually explicit content is defined as unambiguously describing, depicting, showing, or writing about sex or sex acts in a detailed or graphic manner."

"I will not tolerate a single penny of taxpayer funds being used to purchase content with graphic and or explicit sexual content," Whisler said.

Some parents, including Jessica Bronson, said the definition is written in broad strokes.

"It could have repercussions that are incredibly vast," Bronson said. "I mean, we're talking about classic works of literature that are included in the definition of that policy."

Last year, nearly 60 books were challenged for their content.

During this process, the titles are temporarily removed from school library shelves pending a review.

CCPS librarian, Kathryn Berling, spoke before the board during public comment to express disappointment in not being included in the conversation around the policy definition.

"We were not asked about the book titles being banned," said Berling. "We were not asked why certain books might be in our libraries. We were not asked to help define 'sexually explicit content.' Our board members with no school library credentials are implementing a definition."

The policy does not apply to health curriculum.