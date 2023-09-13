Carroll County School Board to review after group calls for removal of dozens of library books

BALTIMORE - More than 50 books have been pulled from Carroll County Public School libraries after a group of parents called for their removal.

The school district has a policy that allows the school board to review certain books if parents are concerned with the material.

However, in the past couple of years, there's been growing debate over who has the right to decide what is appropriate, and what is not appropriate, for a school library.

"There should be a very big distinction between what adults should enjoy and what should be available to children," said Kit Hart, the Carroll County Chapter Chair for Moms for Liberty.

Hart told WJZ that Moms for Liberty compiled and submitted the list of book titles based on sexually explicit material and graphic images.

"What we've been finding is that some of the books are actually pretty much how-tos on different sexual acts," Hart said.

The Maryland Association of School Librarians sent a letter to Carroll County Public Schools, concerned the books were pulled without going through the school board's reconsideration policy.

"When we start picking and choosing which books are allowed on shelves, and it's not done with a systematic policy, that's when censorship really begins to be an issue," said Brittany Tignor, Treasurer of the Maryland Association of School Librarians.

Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cynthia McCabe said in a statement that she made the decision to hold the submitted books until the school board's reconsideration committee has enough time to honor their full process.

The issue has sparked debate in the community about whether the school board should have the power to remove books at all.

One woman who did not wish to appear on camera says she thinks students should be allowed to decide for themselves.

"I would say I'm totally against you deciding what my kid couldn't read," a parent said.

Greg Gagbey thinks parents should have a say in what their child is exposed to.

"They're just trying to get involved in too many personal things when really it's up to the mom and dad," Gagbey said.

The Maryland Association of School Libraries also expressed concern with the criteria school librarians in Carroll County must follow when purchasing new books.

You can read the full letter as well as the list of books below.