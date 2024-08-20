Carroll County deputies search for suspects who fled from stolen car after deadly crash

BALTIMORE -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who took off from a stolen car after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the Francis Scott Key Highway just south of Kump Station Road in Taneytown.

Deputies said a black Infinity was traveling southbound on the highway when it crossed the center median and struck a motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Terry Lee Crowl, who died.

Witnesses said they saw two men from the Infinity leave the area on foot. They were described in their early 20s and dressed in dark clothes.

Deputies said the Infinity was reported stolen out of Baltimore City.