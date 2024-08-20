Watch CBS News
Local News

Carroll County deputies search for suspects who fled from stolen car after deadly crash

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who took off from a stolen car after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the Francis Scott Key Highway just south of Kump Station Road in Taneytown.

Deputies said a black Infinity was traveling southbound on the highway when it crossed the center median and struck a motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Terry Lee Crowl, who died.

Witnesses said they saw two men from the Infinity leave the area on foot. They were described in their early 20s and dressed in dark clothes.

Deputies said the Infinity was reported stolen out of Baltimore City.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.