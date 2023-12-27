Car thefts in Baltimore surge as nationwide crime trend continues

BALTIMORE -- Car thefts, this year, have skyrocketed, both here and nationwide.



Hyundais and Kias are the two car brands most stolen this year, after a viral social media challenge exposed just how easy certain models are to start.



A Baltimore County Police Sergeant, Steven Sunderland, showed WJZ spring how thieves can steal a car using only a USB cable.

"It's everywhere. And, it's nationwide. It's not just local to Baltimore," Sunderland said.

Auto thefts in Anne Arundel County more than doubled. Baltimore County nearly tripled, with an 184% increase.

This year, Baltimore City saw car thefts exceed 10,000, a figure up 215% from last year.

The spike caused some jurisdictions, like Baltimore City, to sue the car manufacturers on a public nuisance claim.

The automakers have offered software updates to affected cars. Detectives tell us most of the thieves are juveniles.

"The young kids today, totally different from the kids in my time," said Baltimore County resident John Gutkoska.

As for carjackings, the data analyzed by WJZ shows far more carjackings in Baltimore City compared to surrounding jurisdictions. But, there has actually been a 16 percent decline this year in the city compared to 2022. Anne Arundel and Baltimore County carjackings, however, are up 36 and 19 percent this year, respectively.

"It's not like they watched you all day long-they're just picking at random," Robert Lunn of Baltimore County said.

Earlier this month, Baltimore County police arrested two 18-year-olds in connection to four attempted, and two armed carjackings in Dundalk, three in just one night.

Robert Lunn, Baltimore County: "Check in with your kids. See where they are, because you never know what your children may be entangled with because they have people out here peer-pressuring them into things and doing things that they know they weren't taught or raised that way."

Baltimore has a regional auto theft task force dedicated to these types of crimes. Baltimore County Police officials say they will continue wheel lock giveaways into the new year.