"Everyone is fine," after car rams into Frankford home, preventing residents from leaving

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

"Everyone is fine," after car rams home in Frankford neighborhood, preventing residents from leaving
"Everyone is fine," after car rams home in Frankford neighborhood, preventing residents from leaving

BALTIMORE -- A single-vehicle car crash in Frankford resulted in part of a home collapsing on Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Police.

Officers say a vehicle rammed into a home on the 5600 block of Knell Avenue around 8:30 p.m., preventing residents from leaving.

"Everyone is fine," according to officials. 

Baltimore City Police are investigating what caused the crash. 

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more information.

