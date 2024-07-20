"Everyone is fine," after car rams into Frankford home, preventing residents from leaving
BALTIMORE -- A single-vehicle car crash in Frankford resulted in part of a home collapsing on Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Police.
Officers say a vehicle rammed into a home on the 5600 block of Knell Avenue around 8:30 p.m., preventing residents from leaving.
"Everyone is fine," according to officials.
Baltimore City Police are investigating what caused the crash.
