How to reduce pollution in your car as wildfire smoke compromises air quality

BALTIMORE -- An air quality alert for Maryland was issued for Wednesday as smoke from wildfires in Canada returns to the region, clogging the skies and posing health risks to millions in the Northeast.

Under a Code Orange vulnerable groups like young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are urged not to leave the house or be outside for extended periods of time.

But many still need to drive to work or run important errands. So how do you minimize health impacts while traveling?

While indoors, keep all windows and doors shut, according to AirNow, a government-run site on air quality data. But if you need to leave the house, there are some ways to protect your health.

You can recirculate the air in your car if you need to drive anywhere. The oft-overlooked recirculation button is usually an icon of a car with a U-shaped arrow inside it.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Reduce smoke in your vehicle by closing the windows and vents and running the air conditioner in recirculate mode," AirNow's guidance says.

"The air recirculation button effectively cuts off the outside air to the inside of the car 'recirculating' air inside your vehicle," car maintenance company Eden Tyers & Servicing shared in a blog post.

The post goes on to explain that the air recirculation button is great for "stopping pollution and exhaust fumes" and even "reducing pollen when driving if you suffer from hay fever" and "stopping strong outdoor odors entering your car."

If you do have to walk outside, even for a little bit, you're encouraged to wear a mask. A KN95 mask is highly recommended.

The Maryland Department of Health advises Marylanders to follow the Air Quality Action Guide, which includes information on preventing the adverse effects of polluted air.

Experts say to use keep an eye on air quality data for your area to avoid leaving your home in particularly polluted times.