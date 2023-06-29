First Alert Forecast: Code Red Air Quality continues

BALTIMORE -- Code Red air quality Thursday due to high smoke particle concentration from Canadian wildfire smoke.

We are nice and quiet with dry weather expected through Friday morning. We'll see a nice break from the severe thunderstorms that we received Monday and Tuesday. While we're dry and less muggy, we aren't problem free. Canadian wildfire smoke has arrived courtesy of upper level winds and will be a problem through Friday evening.

At this level, air could be dangerous or hazardous to more than selective groups. Practice safety and limit your time outdoors, wear a KN95 mask if you have to be outside and those with heart and lung issues avoid any strenuous activities particularly outdoors.

Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures hovering near average.

Visibility will remain poor for this morning- drive extra carefully to get to your destination.

Winds coming from the northwest will keep haze and smoke in our forecast through Friday.

Temperatures are in the 80s for highs.

Tonight, lows dip down into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

We will see rain pick back up just in time for holiday travel and the extended weekend.