Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits

Taking a deeper look at issues on the ballot

Taking a deeper look at issues on the ballot

Taking a deeper look at issues on the ballot

BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.

In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties.

We've had 42,830 early voters so far on this #VoteEarlyDay Share your #Ivoted selfies with #MDvotes! Early voting centers are open 7a-8p daily, including this weekend! Cross voting off your list by planning ahead, saving time, and voting early: https://t.co/frQo726tWL https://t.co/hpZ9SSelwz — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) October 28, 2022

One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so.

Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged.

"We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis to policing violent crime," said retired NFL player Eugene Monroe, who is a supporter of legalization.

Opponents argue legalization could lead to widespread cannabis abuse and public health issues.

"The problems that it's going to create are going to far offset any benefits," said Mark Marchione, who is fighting legalization.

If legalization passes, it would not take effect until July 2023, and the state would still have to set rules for taxation and dispensaries.

Also on the ballot statewide:

•Changing the names of Maryland's highest courts

•Making candidates for the General Assembly maintain a primary residence in their district six months prior to their election

•Increasing the threshold of having a civil jury trial from cases involving $15,000 in damages to $25,000.

In Baltimore City, 'Question K' would impose term limits for elected officials. The limit would be two terms totaling eight years, although politicians could switch to a different office every eight years to continue serving.

"We want to create a healthy local government where our elected leaders are not content to remain in office as career politicians," said term limit supporter Jovani Patterson.

Backers of the term limit proposal have been funded in large part by the head of Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the nation's largest owners of television stations.

Robyn Scates, J.D., who teaches in the political science department at Morgan State University said voters need to look at who is behind the measure and why.

"To make some maneuvers in the city and maybe try to get some people out that have not been favorable to them, that to me is something that people need to know before they go to vote," Scates said.

She said there are pros and cons to the ballot question but noted, "I don't think term limits is going to do away with people who don't do their job."

Another city ballot measure would put the Baltimore Police Department under city control. Right now, it is a state agency.

"It may give persons in the city more of a voice relative to what happens with their police department," said Dr. Natasha Pratt-Harris, an associate professor at Morgan State University. "It's been almost 160 years that BPD has been a state agency, and a lot of people had no idea that was the case. So what this does is allow the city to make decisions where they don't have to go to the state legislature in terms of accountability."

Yet another Baltimore City ballot question would prevent selling off—or privatizing—the underground cable system that among other things controls internet access.

There are also various questions on the ballot about funding bonds for city initiatives.

You can see the Baltimore City ballot here.

In Baltimore County, a ballot question would lower the age you could run for county council from 25 to 21.

Early voting will be held from through Thursday, November 3rd from 7am to 8pm.

You can find more information here.

Voters can access the WJZ CBS News Baltimore Voter Guide here.

Remember to stay with WJZ and CBS News for important updates, election night coverage and continuing coverage of Campaign 2022.