California doctor and university student aim to save lives with CPR app

BALTIMORE -- Ever since Buffalo Bills player Darmar Hamlin's life was saved on the football field, there has been a push to get more people trained to learn how to perform CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

One California doctor has made it his mission to help people learn how to save lives. He has created an app that teaches people how to do CPR in just a few easy steps.

After all, in a medical emergency, time is of the essence to begin life-saving measures.

Inside University of California San Diego's simulation Training Center, researchers have been testing the Rescue Me CPR! App.

"This app can be used by anybody whether they have experience in cardiopulmonary resuscitation or not," Dr. Mark Greenberg of the University of California San Diago said.

Greenberg developed the app along with medical student Brennan Marsh-Armstrong.

For Greenberg, it was personal. He had witnessed a loved one go through an emergency.

"There was a kid on the couch who, all of the sudden, when we looked over, was blue and not breathing."

Through visual, voice and text prompts, CPR can be done on anyone experiencing and opioid overdose or any type of cardiac arrest.

"The more people that know CPR, the more likelihood that someone will be around you that can perform CPR when it's needed," Marsh-Armstrong said.

The app was designed to give users choices.

"It gives you a choice," Greenberg said. "You make the choice and then move on to the next and within 45 seconds you're already doing chest compressions."

Every year, there are 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the United States.

CPR can double or triple the chances of survival.

The app is helpful for those individuals who experience a moment of panic during an emergency.

"One of the main features of this app is that it keeps them on track," Greenberg said.

He said his goal is to get the app on as many phones as possible.

"Lifesaving is important," he said. "Every life counts."

Greenberg is also working on a pediatric and Spanish version of the app.

It is free on the Apple app store and Google play store.