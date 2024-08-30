BWI Airport travelers brace for expected large crowds for Labor Day weekend getaway

BALTIMORE -- Millions of travelers nationwide are using this three-day holiday weekend to get away.

TSA is expecting a record number of passengers to pass through security checkpoints at airports across the country.

On Friday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, the first day of Labor Day weekend mostly went smoothly.

"This is the first holiday weekend we've traveled in a while," traveler Ed Cox said.

Cox, from Columbia, said he's going to visit his grandchildren while seeing the Baltimore Orioles play in Colorado.

"We're heading out to Denver for a long weekend, catch the Orioles game, and maybe do a little hiking if we have the time," Cox said.

TSA expects to screen as many as 2.86 million passengers nationwide on Friday alone.

"We're a little concerned," Cox said. "We're here early for fear of the heavy traffic, but so far so good."

Walter Hill, from Baltimore, said he always takes his family to Atlanta for Labor Day weekend.

"To see our family but I think it was just the easiest for our schedule," Hill said.

Despite the expected record number of travelers, Hill said Friday has been smoother than in previous years.

"Making sure you've connected the mobile app so you can get text messages, calls and alerts," Hill said.

"We checked in online, we printed everything, we're ready to roll," traveler Tom Gilbert said.

Hitting the road

According to AAA, Thursday, Friday and Monday will be the busiest days on the road this weekend.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said the best times to cross the Bay Bridge on Friday was before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

If you are headed to the beach on Saturday, try to cross the bridge before 9 a.m.