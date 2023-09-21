Orioles' postseason tickets are available now

Baltimore still buzzing as fans hope for long Orioles' postseason run

BALTIMORE -- Think fast, Orioles fans! Tickets are now on sale to catch a postseason game at Camden Yards.

The general public tickets for the Wild Card Series, American League Division Series and potential American League Championship Series games went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

There is a limit of six tickets per game.

If any games aren't played -- meaning if the Orioles lose -- tickets will be automatically refunded within 2-3 weeks of the end of the postseason, the team said.

The Orioles clinched a postseason berth on Sunday.

Even though the Orioles lost on Wednesday afternoon to Houston, their magic number to clinch the AL East was reduced to seven because Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night by a score of 8-3.

The Orioles (95-57) travel to Cleveland for four games starting Thursday night.