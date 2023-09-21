Watch CBS News
Local News

Orioles' postseason tickets are available now

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore still buzzing as fans hope for long Orioles' postseason run
Baltimore still buzzing as fans hope for long Orioles' postseason run 03:12

BALTIMORE -- Think fast, Orioles fans! Tickets are now on sale to catch a postseason game at Camden Yards. 

The general public tickets for the Wild Card Series, American League Division Series and potential American League Championship Series games went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Click here to buy your tickets.

There is a limit of six tickets per game.

If any games aren't played -- meaning if the Orioles lose -- tickets will be automatically refunded within 2-3 weeks of the end of the postseason, the team said. 

The Orioles clinched a postseason berth on Sunday.  

Even though the Orioles lost on Wednesday afternoon to Houston, their magic number to clinch the AL East was reduced to seven because Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night by a score of 8-3.

The Orioles (95-57) travel to Cleveland for four games starting Thursday night.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 10:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.