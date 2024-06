Multi-county crime spree brings search to Baltimore County, plus more news

Multi-county crime spree brings search to Baltimore County, plus more news

Multi-county crime spree brings search to Baltimore County, plus more news

BALTIMORE - A gas leak has shut down a portion of a busy road in Lochearn in Baltimore County, police said.

BGE is at the scene assessing the repairs on Liberty Road between Kelox Road and Sedgemoore Road.

#Traffic alert: Officers in Pikesville Precinct are out on Liberty Rd along with BG&E for a gas leak. Because of this, Liberty Rd will be shut down between Kelox Rd and Sedgemoore Rd 21207 until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6xUyZEFbp3 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 1, 2024

Police said that stretch of the road will be shut down until further notice.