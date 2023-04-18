Watch CBS News
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'fully cleared' to resume football activities

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been 'fully cleared' to resume football activities.

Hamlin had been on the road to recovery since he collapsed on the field after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

The Buffalo Bills released a tweet Tuesday morning, saying that Hamlin is working out with the team Tuesday in Buffalo.

Hamlin concluded the 2023 season with 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

April 18, 2023

