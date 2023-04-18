Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'fully cleared' to resume football activities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been 'fully cleared' to resume football activities.

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane told reporters today that, after visiting with medical specialists last week, safety Damar Hamlin now has been cleared to resume full activity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

#bills Damar Hamlin saw his last specialist last Friday per Brandon Beane. All 3 specialist he's met with regularly have declared him "fully cleared". He is ready to return and is excited for the season per Beane. Hamlin is working out now. Awesome news. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 18, 2023

Hamlin had been on the road to recovery since he collapsed on the field after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

The Buffalo Bills released a tweet Tuesday morning, saying that Hamlin is working out with the team Tuesday in Buffalo.

Damar Hamlin is working out with the team today in Buffalo.



Glad to have you back, 3. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/n80HheSIaG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Hamlin concluded the 2023 season with 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.