Brutal fights at Baltimore City Public Schools spread on social media

By Annie Rose Ramos

/ CBS Baltimore

Brutal fights at Baltimore City Public Schools spread on social media 02:12

BALTIMORE - Violence has been a topic of concern within Baltimore City Public Schools.

Videos have been shared on social media involving brutal fights among students.

A video on social media from September shows a fight involving adults and students happening steps from Bay Brook Elementary Middle School in Brooklyn, Baltimore City. 

Parent facing assault charges after fighting students at Mervo High School 02:29

The fight, posted to Facebook, shows what looks like one woman getting pulled by her hair while Safe Streets workers, wearing orange sweatshirts, appear to be breaking up the fight. 

In the video, you can hear screaming in the background as someone yelled, "she got the mother, she got the mother." 

A woman who lives across the street told WJZ this fighting is nothing new. 

And a parent who has three children attending Bay Brook said her daughter has been a victim of the violence that regularly occurs at that school who believes there should be security officers stationed at the campus. 

"My daughter was getting bullied, the little boy, he pushed her down, she hurt herself," she said in an interview Thursday, "talking about incidents happening....and nothing being done." 

Earlier this week, a Mervo High student was jumped at the bus stop after school.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 5:31 PM

