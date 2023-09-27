Brooks Robinson honored by Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum director: 'There's only one Brooks'

BALTIMORE - Outside the ballpark, since 2011, a statue of Brooks Robinson has greeted visitors entering the city from the south.

The iconic Gold Glove sticks out on the statue in front of Pickles Pub. It represents the 16 Gold Glove Awards Robinson has earned in his career, all with the Baltimore Orioles.

Robinson, who played more than 20 years in Baltimore, died Tuesday at the age of 86.

The statue was a project of Henry Rosenberg, and the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum, which houses some of Robinson's memorabilia.

Museum Director Emeritus Mike Gibbons has known Robinson for decades.

"He's probably the kindest sports figure, if not just human being in general, this community has ever witnessed," Gibbons said. "This is as sad and tragic a time, I think, for the Baltimore sports community as there has ever been. Johnny Unitas was a lot like Brooks Robinson, but there's only one Brooks. He's the heart and soul of local sports."

Nearby, in Legends Park in Camden Yards, visitors were permitted to pay tribute to Robinson at his statue.