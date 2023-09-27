Baseball fans share stories, pay tribute to Orioles' legend Brooks Robinson

BALTIMORE - Brooks Robinson was not just a legendary ballplayer for the Baltimore Orioles, winning 16 Gold Glove Awards at third base.

"Mr. Oriole" is embraced by the Baltimore community.

Even until his death on Tuesday, Robinson continued to follow the Orioles and impact the community he lived in. On Tuesday, former teammates and baseball players shared their condolences.

Fans say Brooks Robinson always signed autographs and was as gracious as any celebrity could be.

"Brooks was always my favorite Oriole from the time I was 7," fan Cynthia Fraser said. "Later, my landscape architectural firm was honored to design the plaza at Russell Street where his statue stands, and I got to meet him briefly at the unveiling and get an autograph. He was always a gentleman and did so much philanthropy behind the scenes for Baltimore. RIP Brooks."

Orioles and Brooks Robinson fans shared photos and autographs they continue to value.

Those images are even more valuable after the beloved star passed away at 86 years old.

"I had Frank Robinson and Brooks Robinson autograph this card. Frank was 66 triple crown winner and Brooks 16 x gold glove," said John Bowman.

Fans are able to pay tribute to Brooks Robinson by visiting his statue at Legends Park in Camden Yards.

"I think it's going to pump the team up," an Oriole fan said. "We are already high but I think this is going to take us to a higher level, that Brooks can look down and smile and say, 'Get their boys.'"