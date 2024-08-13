Performer Brinae Ali documents Baltimore's rich history through art and dance

BALTIMORE -- .Alexandria "Brinae Ali" Bradley, an interdisciplinary artist, is making waves in our community by documenting Baltimore's rich history through art and dance.

Brinae, a powerhouse in dance, music and theater, has been selected as Baltimore Creative Alliance's first performing artist in residence.

Her week-long residency will take place from August 13 to 19, culminating in an open rehearsal.

During her residency, Brinae will collaborate with esteemed local artists and musicians, including Wendel Patrick (music production/sound effects), Sarah Berns-Zieve (film/media), Eric Kennedy (percussionist), Baakari Wilder (tap dancer) and Sean Jones (musical director/trumpeter).

In February, Brinae will premiere a new project at the Creative Alliance, inspired by the legendary Baltimore tap dancer Baby Laurence, the only tap dancer to release a jazz album.

Developed since 2022, Ali's "Baby" Laurence Legacy Project includes a show and curricula aimed at middle school to college students, focusing on revitalizing the jazz community and incorporating dance into the broader cultural conversation.

Brinae's artistic journey began at home in Flint, Michigan, where she started tap dancing at 3 years old and trained in dance, theater and music under the guidance of her father, Bruce Bradley (founder of Tapology).

She honed her skills in theater at Marymount Manhattan College and furthered her dance training with legends like Ted Levy, Savion Glover and Dianne Walker.

Her impressive Broadway and off-Broadway credits include roles in "Shuffle Along: The 1921 Sensation And All That Followed," the NY and touring cast of "STOMP," and performances in the "Cotton Club Parade" with Wynton Marsalis. She has also made her mark as the artistic director of the Tapology Youth Tap Festival in Flint.

Brinae's impact in Baltimore is amplified through her collaborations with local community partners such as JHU Billie Holiday Center for Liberation Arts, Peabody Jazz and Dance departments, the Eubie Blake Cultural Center where she hosts tap classes, WombWork Productions Youth Ensemble and Fayette Street Outreach.

At Fayette Street Outreach, she will launch youth programming that includes middle to high school students in her creative process through discussions, community mapping, and music and dance training.

Currently, Brinae is a lecturer at Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute for Music and Dance.

She will have a two-week residency at Jacob's Pillow in early December and a residency at Dance Space in DC in January.

Brinae has been recognized with numerous awards and grants, including the Ruby's Award and the New Jazz Works award from the Chamber Music Association.

She also received a National Dance Project grant two years ago, underscoring her impact and promise in the arts community.