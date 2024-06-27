Brief relief before hot, sticky & stormy weekend

BALTIMORE -- After Wednesday's intense heat, humidity and storms, your Thursday is going to be much improved!

Morning temperatures are in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Winds are starting to shift northwest in the wake of a cold front and that means humidity levels will drop through the day. We still have plenty of clouds around but not for long. The gray will give way to sunshine as temperatures climb in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Friday will be fantastic with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

If only we could keep the pleasant pattern through the weekend. Instead, our weekend looks extremely muggy and unsettled at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms are possible off and on throughout your Saturday with temps topping out in the upper 80s. Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s. So far, the morning looks quiet with storms rolling through in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of some severe weather Sunday, especially four our friends on the Eastern Shore.

After storms exit Sunday evening, refreshing and comfortable air returns to the area Monday and Tuesday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Enjoy the break while it lasts, more heat and humidity return to the area next Wednesday into the 4th of July.