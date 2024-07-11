Brief break from humidity before more heat & storms

BALTIMORE -- We are getting a much needed and much deserved break from the intense humidity today. You will feel the change the moment you step outside. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s feel quite refreshing!

The humidity will be noticeably lower throughout the day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will still be quite warm, in the upper 80s and low 90s. The big difference will be the lower dew points, making that heat more manageable.

Clouds make a comeback tonight into Friday as the cold front that moved through Wednesday night begins pulling back to the north. Expect off and on showers on Friday, with a few thunderstorms. The best chances for rain will be near the coast and areas east of I-95 across the Eastern Shore. However, areas along and just west of I-95 will have a chance for a few showers and maybe a few thunderstorms during the day. High temperatures on Friday will be held down by the cloud cover and widespread showers and storms, only reaching the low 80s.

A few more showers are possible on Saturday but it should be spottier than what we see Friday. High temperatures will reach the low 90s, with humidity levels creeping up slightly but still manageable. Sunday will see higher humidity, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s. The heat index will approach 100 degrees through the afternoon.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are flagged with possible alert days for the high heat and humidity with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees each afternoon.