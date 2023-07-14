Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis​ has been released from jail

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been released from jail, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Davis was released from jail on Friday, the Baltimore Banner reported.

It has been more than six weeks since a judge revoked Davis' home detention sentence for a hit-and-run incident that occurred in 2020.

Davis was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard. He struck another vehicle and fled the scene around 2 a.m. on November 5, 2020.

Davis served the rest of his three-month sentence in a Baltimore City jail after violating the terms of his house arrest.

According to a spokesperson for the Office of the States Attorney for Baltimore City, Davis' lawyer indicated to Judge Althea Handy at sentencing that his home was too small for him and his security detail, so Davis moved into the Four Seasons Hotel downtown.

Davis was monitored at the hotel by GPS, but allegedly didn't get permission to change his address before moving a week ago to a home in Silo Point, a luxury complex on Baltimore's waterfront.

"As a result, Judge Handy ordered the defendant to serve the remainder of his home detention sentence at the Baltimore City Detention Center," the spokesperson said.