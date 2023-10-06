Watch CBS News
Bowie State University cancels homecoming parade with Grand Marshall Myles Frost due to weather

By Miranda Villei

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Bowie State University announced Friday that its homecoming parade set for Saturday at 8 a.m. has been canceled.

The University said it made the decision based on the weather forecast predicting rain for Saturday.

Tony Award winner Myles Frost was set to be the parade's Grand Marshall.

The announcement about Frost was made by the university Thursday.

Frost, who is a senior at Bowie, is the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in MJ The Musical. He is the youngest solo actor to ever win the award. 

He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album" as principal vocalist for MJ The Musical's cast album.

Other homecoming events for this weekend, including the football game are still planned.

