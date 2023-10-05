Tony Award winner Myles Frost to headline Bowie homecoming parade

BALTIMORE -- Myles Frost, an actor with one of the highest honors in his field and a Maryland native, will be the Grand Marshall of Bowie State University's homecoming parade, the school announced Thursday.

Frost, who is a senior at Bowie, is the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in MJ The Musical. He is the youngest solo actor to ever win the award.

He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album" as principal vocalist for MJ The Musical's cast album.

"This year's BSU Homecoming Parade is special," said Professor Tewodross Williams, chair of BSU's fine and performing arts department. "With Myles Frost as the parade's Grand Marshall, we know he'll bring his energy that will permeate through everyone along the parade route."

The parade kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Walmart on MD Rte. 301, and ends at Macy's in the Bowie Town Center.

The parade will showcase community groups, student and alumni organizations, fraternities and sororities, faculty members and staff, the school said.

Frost is pursuing a B.A. in Fine Arts with a concentration in music technology, and on track to graduate in December. Next spring, Frost is set to reprise his role as Michael Jackson when the musical opens in London at the Prince Edward Theater.