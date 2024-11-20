Baltimore arts organization ousts CEO after city's contract was ended, ongoing financial troubles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts board of directors voted out CEO Rachel Graham Wednesday. The update came two weeks after Baltimore City board members made a vote to cut ties with the organization over financial troubles.

Graham, former head of external relations at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, stepped up to serve as CEO of the organization in June. BOPA interim chair and CEO Robyn Murphy said Wednesday that Graham's departure is "effective immediately," the Baltimore Banner reported.

The organization has organized numerous events for the public, including the annual Artscape Festival.

In June, Graham hired an outside consulting firm to help BOPA sort out its finance issues. The firm also conducted an audit, which revealed long-standing financial challenges.

While more than 80 artists across Baltimore petitioned to the city in support of BOPA, the spending board voted unanimously to cut ties with the arts organization.